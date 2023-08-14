Skip to Content
Traffic Advisory: Road work on I-70 Floyd Hill

COLORADO, USA (KRDO)-- Colorado State Patrol’s Golden Division (CSP Golden) is issuing a traffic advisory for I-70 Floyd Hill. 

Drivers should expect intermittent 20-minute traffic holds as well as up to 45-minute delays, every 75 minutes, on eastbound and westbound I-70 and U.S. Highway 40. 

CSP Golden stated crew members will be overseeing rock scaling/blasting road work Monday, August 14, from 9-3 p.m. 

For more information about the I-70 Floyd Hill Construction Project, visit the website at the link here.

