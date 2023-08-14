The 2023 Pawtober Fest is bringing dogs and beer to Bear Creek Regional Park

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- It’s the only place where you can walk your dog and enjoy a beer. The 2023 Pawtober Fest is making its way to the Bear Creek Regional Park.

This dog-friendly Festival is jam-packed with activities, featuring craft brew and spirit tastings from more than 20 beverage partners (ID required), a 2-mile dog walk, pet-friendly vendors, music, pet contests, and plenty of food from local food trucks.

The event comes in an effort to help the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR) care for its thousands of lost, abandoned, abused, and unwanted pets.

The event will be held on Saturday, September 16, with the Dog Walk starting at 9 a.m. at Bear Creek Regional Park East at the Norris Penrose south lot.

The Dog Walk will start near the parking lot and end at the Festival.

Participants may walk the 2-mile Dog Walk at their leisure between 9-11 a.m.

The Festival, on the other hand, will take place at 10 a.m. at the Bear Creek Regional Park West.

All parking for the event will be at the Norris Penrose Event Center parking lot located at 1045 Lower Gold Camp Road.

Shuttle services, including dog-friendly shuttle buses, from the parking lot to the Festival will start at 9:30 a.m., and will run throughout the day from the Norris Penrose parking lot to the Festival at Bear Creek Regional Park (West) for those wishing to skip the walk and proceed directly to the Festival.

Disability parking is available in the parking lot adjacent to the Festival at Bear Creek Park-West. Guests must see a security guard for entry.

A shuttle car will also available for those with mobility issues or who are unable to ride on a bus. They should see the parking lot attendant.

Officials with the event ask the community to please leave aggressive dogs, aggressive behavior, and weapons at home. All dogs must remain leashed at all times as well.

For more information about the event as well as where to purchase tickets, click the link here.