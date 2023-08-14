Pet Food Pantry for Teller County to hold Pet Food Distribution events in August

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO)-- The Pet Food Pantry for Teller County is spreading the word about its Pet Food Distribution events for the month of August.

The two-day event will be held on Monday, August 14, and Monday, August 28, from 2-5 p.m. at the Little Chapel of the Hills in Divide, Colorado.

There, Pet Food Pantry volunteers and mascot Baylee (pictured above) will be there to offer support and accept donations.

The Pet Food Pantry has been in operation since January 2009 and is dedicated to keeping pets with their families through tough economic times by providing supplemental food, helping to offset critical emergency vet care, and providing training for dogs with behavior issues.