“My son will face the consequences,” Pueblo Mayor speaks on son’s felony theft investigation

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- It's been nearly a year since Tony and Linda Nicholson filed a police report with the Pueblo Police Department alleging they were the victims of felony theft at the hands of a well-known attorney, Douglas Gradisar. Now, after being pressed on the issue during Monday night's city council meeting, Douglas' father, City of Pueblo Mayor Nick Gradisar, is speaking publicly on the investigation.

Gradisar told 13 Investigates in a special report last week that he had no comment on his son's legal woes. However, after City Council member Lori Winner asked Gradisar pointed questions on the way his son's alleged crime has been investigated, the mayor spoke out.

"My son has had his problems and I love my son. These stories would not be newsworthy, but for the fact that I'm the mayor," Gradisar said. "I've had no conversations with the Police Chief about whether or not charges have been filed or a request for charges have been filed."

The Nicholsons hired Gradisar as their attorney back in 2016. They live in northwest Trinidad, but the firm they hired, Gradisar Law, was based out of Pueblo.

Mayor Gradisar took issue with their alleged motives claiming that they could have brought it to the Trinidad Police Department if they worried the investigation wouldn't get a fair shake in Pueblo.

"They certainly have a police department in Trinidad and they can certainly report it there. These are not newsworthy, but for the fact that I'm the mayor of the city of Pueblo," Gradisar said. "These people are trying to take advantage of that to political advantage or civil advantage. It has nothing to do with me or my term as mayor of the City of Pueblo. It has to do with my son and the unfortunate circumstances that he found himself in and he'll pay the consequences for it and he regrets it."

The felony theft investigation remains in the hands of District Attorney Jeff Chostner's hands. He has previously told 13 Investigates that he could not comment on where the case stands.

For why Gradisar said he didn't comment when we asked him several weeks ago about his son's legal misfortunes, he said he wasn't "going to comment to the media." Nonetheless, Gradisar is certain his son will take responsibility for his actions, despite the year-long investigation into his actions.

"It's been thoroughly investigated and my recollection is that it's at the district attorney's office, what the outcome there will be, I have no idea. But whatever it is, my son will face the consequences," Gradisar said.