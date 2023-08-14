CPW investigating accident at Eleven Mile State Park boat ramp

PARK COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) is investigating an accident that occurred Monday morning on a boat ramp at Eleven Mile State Park.

According to CPW, two men were launching a boat when the driver got out of his truck and was run over. He was transported by helicopter to a local hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.

CPW said they removed the truck and boat from the reservoir and the boat ramp has reopened.