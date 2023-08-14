Court documents shed new light on incident that led to manslaughter charge for Pueblo man

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Court documents are shedding new light on an incident in Pueblo that is being investigated as manslaughter.

Russel Martinez is charged with killing his friend last month. He claims that was not his intention.

According to his arrest affidavit, a man entered Martinez's home on E. Evans Ave. on July 24. What started as a verbal argument quickly became physical. At one point, Martinez locked himself and his four-year-old grandson inside a bedroom.

Martinez told detectives he was scared for himself and the child and fired a rifle through the bedroom door thinking he would hit the man he was fighting with.

Instead of hitting that man, the bullet from the rifle hit Martinez's friend, 56-year-old Vincent Smith.

Smith did not survive. Russel Martinez was arrested on Aug. 10 for manslaughter and booked into the Pueblo County Jail.