Skip to Content
News

Court documents shed new light on incident that led to manslaughter charge for Pueblo man

PPD
By
Updated
today at 10:24 PM
Published 10:13 PM

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Court documents are shedding new light on an incident in Pueblo that is being investigated as manslaughter.

CLICK THE LINK BELOW TO READ THE FULL ARREST AFFIDAVIT

RUSSEL-MARTINEZ-ARREST-AFFIDAVITDownload

Russel Martinez is charged with killing his friend last month. He claims that was not his intention.

According to his arrest affidavit, a man entered Martinez's home on E. Evans Ave. on July 24. What started as a verbal argument quickly became physical. At one point, Martinez locked himself and his four-year-old grandson inside a bedroom.

RELATED: Pueblo man arrested for July homicide

Martinez told detectives he was scared for himself and the child and fired a rifle through the bedroom door thinking he would hit the man he was fighting with.

Instead of hitting that man, the bullet from the rifle hit Martinez's friend, 56-year-old Vincent Smith.

Smith did not survive. Russel Martinez was arrested on Aug. 10 for manslaughter and booked into the Pueblo County Jail.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

KRDO News

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content