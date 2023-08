PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo Police Dept. (PPD) has arrested a man in connection with the murder of a Pueblo man on July 24.

According to the PPD, Vincent Smith was murdered on July 24 in the 2000 block of E. Evans Ave.

On Thursday, Aug. 10, Pueblo detectives obtained a warrant for manslaughter for 52-year-old Russel Martinez. He was taken into custody without incident and booked into the Pueblo County Jail.