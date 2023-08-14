Colorado State Patrol to conduct two-day surge patrol for El Paso County

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO)-- Colorado State Patrol (CSP), along with the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPCSO), is announcing they will be conducting increased patrols on I-25 through El Paso County.

The two-day surge enforcement will take place on the evenings of Friday, August 18, and Saturday, August 19.

According to CSP, the agencies will have officers on the lookout for drivers who may be impaired by or otherwise under the influence of alcohol, drugs, or a combination of these substances.

CSP stated that in the past five years, they have investigated more August fatal crashes in El Paso County (a total of 18 cases) than any other county in Colorado.

They added that El Paso County has seen more fatal crashes in August than in any other month of the year, with DUIs as the leading cause surrounding these incidents (6 out of 18 fatal crashes were from drivers under the influence).

The operation comes in an effort to raise awareness and gain voluntary compliance from drivers to always find a designated driver and/or to abstain from drinking alcohol, smoking or ingesting cannabis, and then driving.

If you do encounter a suspected impaired driver, CSP states you should avoid the other party by getting out of the way, contacting CSP at 719-544-2424 after you pull over, and be prepared to provide the following information: vehicle description, license plate number, location and direction of travel, driver description, and the driving behavior being demonstrated.