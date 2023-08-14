Back to school with Webster Elementary

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- Students and staff are getting prepared to go back to the classroom, and Monday, August 14, is the official first day of class for kids in School District 3.

At Webster Elementary School, students are not only coming back to a new school year with new teachers and new classmates, but also new and improved renovations.

The staff at Webster Elementary say they could not be more excited to see kids today and after several renovations, they say the school looks very different.

One of the biggest additions is the grass. Webster Elementary will now be able to have their students play on grass while they’re out for recess, in gym class, or just getting out to the field.

They also have a new teacher on special assignment.

Rachel Finch has a counseling background and helps to support students who come from military families.

Webster Elementary is also a part of the AVID (Advance Via Individual Determination) Program, which helps students from kindergarten through fifth grade prepare for college and future careers.

“[It’s] a focus on writing, organizing, and reading. Even [for] our little kindergartens we start them off young, teaching them organization skills, keeping their desk and all their materials organized, just so they can be successful. So we are really excited to continue to implement all of our AVID strategies to just prepare our kids for the future,” stated Rachel Finch.

Finch says this year she’s most excited about having a traditional school year. Especially after dealing with COVID and ongoing renovations at the school.