Motorcyclists travel from Fountain to Rye in fundraiser ride for the builder of Bishop’s Castle

RYE, Colo. (KRDO) -- Sunday morning, motorcyclists gathered at the VFW post in Fountain for a fundraising ride in support of Jim Bishop, the builder of Bishop's Castle in Rye.

Dave Jones, a motorcycle rider in Colorado Springs, organized the event. He said he saw a news story about Bishop's need for an adaptive wheelchair and was touched by the way the community stepped up to get him one.

Jones said even though the goal for Bishop's wheelchair was quickly met, he and other riders wanted to do more for him.

The ride raised money to go directly in the donation box of Bishop's Castle, and the riders traveled from Fountain to the castle in Rye.

In order to participate, riders paid $20 a person and passengers paid $10 a person.