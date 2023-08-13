Skip to Content
News

Motorcyclists travel from Fountain to Rye in fundraiser ride for the builder of Bishop’s Castle

KRDO
By
Published 11:46 AM

RYE, Colo. (KRDO) -- Sunday morning, motorcyclists gathered at the VFW post in Fountain for a fundraising ride in support of Jim Bishop, the builder of Bishop's Castle in Rye.

Dave Jones, a motorcycle rider in Colorado Springs, organized the event. He said he saw a news story about Bishop's need for an adaptive wheelchair and was touched by the way the community stepped up to get him one.

Jones said even though the goal for Bishop's wheelchair was quickly met, he and other riders wanted to do more for him.

The ride raised money to go directly in the donation box of Bishop's Castle, and the riders traveled from Fountain to the castle in Rye.

In order to participate, riders paid $20 a person and passengers paid $10 a person.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Annabelle Childers

Annabelle is a reporter for KRDO NewsChannel 13. Learn more about her here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content