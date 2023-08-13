Skip to Content
Manitou Drum Circle draws in musicians to Old Colorado City for Summer festival

OLD COLORADO CITY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Sunday, musicians and community members gathered in Old Colorado City at Bancroft Park for an afternoon of music at Summer Sizzle Fest.

The Manitou Drum Circle, a group that meets every Thursday to play together, switched it up this week for a Sunday performance from 11:00 a.m to 1:00 p.m.

The drum circle played along with a live band in the free event, and they were followed by performances from other local Manitou musical groups.

The drum circle meets every Thursday at Manitou Memorial Park from 6 to 9 p.m.

