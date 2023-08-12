U.S. Air Force Academy Cadets compete in aerobatic competition

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- U.S. Air Force Academy (USAFA) cadets are competing in an aerobatic competition featuring various aircraft types, glider performances and skydivers from Aug. 12-13.

According to the USAFA, the competition flights are on Saturday from 7:30 to 11:15 a.m. and noon to 7 p.m. The next flights are scheduled Sunday from 7:30 to 11:15 a.m. and noon to 4:30 p.m.

This year marks the fifth time the Air Force Academy has hosted the regional competition, and awards will be presented to winners after the last competition flight.