Skip to Content
News

U.S. Air Force Academy Cadets compete in aerobatic competition

KRDO
By
today at 9:29 AM
Published 11:11 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- U.S. Air Force Academy (USAFA) cadets are competing in an aerobatic competition featuring various aircraft types, glider performances and skydivers from Aug. 12-13.

According to the USAFA, the competition flights are on Saturday from 7:30 to 11:15 a.m. and noon to 7 p.m. The next flights are scheduled Sunday from 7:30 to 11:15 a.m. and noon to 4:30 p.m.

This year marks the fifth time the Air Force Academy has hosted the regional competition, and awards will be presented to winners after the last competition flight.

Article Topic Follows: News
AFA
Cadet
Competition
USAFA

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Annabelle Childers

Annabelle is a reporter for KRDO NewsChannel 13. Learn more about her here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content