Two people arrested following a multi-car crash in southeast Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Friday night, Colorado Springs Police (CSPD) arrested two people after responding to a multi-car crash on South Academy Boulevard.

According to CSPD, officers were called to the 1300 block of South Academy at around 10:00 p.m. after one traffic crash led to a second crash involving two more vehicles.

CSPD said when officers got to the scene, a man involved in the second crash didn't cooperate with them and a physical altercation occurred between him and officers.

CSPD said two of their officers sustained minor injuries, but no one was injured as a result of the vehicle crashes.

During the investigation, CSPD said they cited a driver from the first crash for DUI/traffic citations and a driver from the second crash for DUI/obstruction charges.

CSPD identified the two arrested as Sheena Armstrong and Deointae Edwards but they have since been released.