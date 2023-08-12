Skip to Content
One year ago, an El Paso County woman went missing, deputies still actively looking

El Paso County Sheriff's Office
By
Published 6:12 PM

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO)-- Saturday marks one year since 55-year-old Beth Aper was last seen or heard from by her sister, according to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPCSO).

EPCO said on August 12, 2022, between 9 pm and 10 pm, Beth reportedly got out of a vehicle her husband was driving on Judge Orr Road and North Calhan Highway and walked away with only two trash bags of clothes and her cell phone.

Beth was a family-oriented woman who loved her family and never missed a holiday, birthday, or family gathering, according to a press release posted by the EPCSO. Deputies said she posted on social media multiple times a day and her last post remains to be on August 12, 2022.

Credit: El Paso County Sheriff's Office

EPCSO said Beth's disappearance is highly concerning due to its sudden nature and severance with family. She has ties to Illinois, the eastern plains communities of El Paso County, and Fremont County. It is possible she may have traveled to those communities, according to EPCSO.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office said it has been actively investigating Beth’s disappearance. If members of the community have information regarding Beth’s disappearance or whereabouts, the sheriff's office is asking to call their tip line at 719-520-7777.

Barbara Fox

Barbara is a reporter based out of Pueblo for KRDO NewsChannel 13.

