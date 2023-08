COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) is on scene of a high angle rescue at Pulpit Rock.

Ashley Franco, public information officer for CSFD said the hikers friend notified the fire department that this incident occurred. CSFD got to the scene at 5:47 pm.

CSFD said the hiker fell 30 ft and has sustained injuries. Fire crews are working to get to the patient.

Credit: Colorado Springs Fire Department

This is a developing story.