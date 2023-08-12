Former Georgia lieutenant governor to testify before Fulton County grand jury in 2020 election probe Tuesday

By Sara Murray, Jeremy Herb and Marshall Cohen, CNN

Washington (CNN) — Former Georgia Republican Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan has been told to appear Tuesday before a Fulton County grand jury to testify about efforts by former President Donald Trump and his allies to overturn the 2020 presidential election in Georgia, he said Saturday on CNN.

This is an indication the district attorney will begin presenting the Trump case before a grand jury early next week.

The upcoming appearance signals that Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is moving forward with a grand jury presentation where she’s expected to seek charges against more than a dozen people stemming from her investigation into the efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.