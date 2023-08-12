CPW searching for bear that broke into home, scratched 82-year-old woman before leaving

TRINIDAD, Colo. (KRDO) – Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) officers are searching for a small, cinnamon-colored black bear that broke into a home near Boncarbo, west of Trinidad, shortly after midnight Friday.

The bear scratched an 82-year-old woman on the legs before escaping the home, according to CPW. However, CPW said the victim declined medical attention for her scratches.

CPW said the victim told officials that she was awakened early Friday by a crashing sound and her dog growling. When she opened the doors to her mudroom, a small bear leaped at her. The victim said she immediately pushed the bear off her and closed the double doors to the room. She estimated the bear weighed less than 100 pounds.

CPW Officer, Bob Holder was notified of the incident later in the day and immediately began a search of the area, according to CPW.

“Human health and safety always remain our top priority in any incident like this, regardless of how minor the injuries are,” said Mike Brown, CPW’s Area Wildlife Manager in a press release. “CPW officers are doing everything we can to locate this bear. Luckily, the victim’s injuries consist of very minor scratches.”

Under CPW policy, any bear that causes injury to a human is classified as a dangerous bear and, if captured, must be humanely euthanized, according to CPW.

In a press release, CPW said an officer set a trap for the bear in case it returned.

CPW said this incident marks the second bear attack in the Trinidad area in two weeks. But CPW does not believe the two incidents are related.

Officials with CPW said this is the fourth reported bear attack in Colorado in 2023.

For CPW tips on how to live and recreate safely in bear country and to be Bear Aware, visit the CPW website.