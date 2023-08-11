World’s top-ranked eaters battle at the fifth annual World Slopper Eating Championship

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The nation's top eaters are slated to compete in The World Slopper Eating Championship at 3 p.m. Saturday, September 2, 2023, at the Colorado State Fair.

The top-ranked eaters will be going toe to toe in an attempt to break a new world record in the slopper-eating world. The competitors will have eight minutes to costume as many slippers as possible and whoever eats the most will be crowned the Slopper Eater Champion.

“The slopper is a beloved Pueblo delicacy and signature dish of the American West,” said Sam Barclay, event host at Major League Eating. “We are confident that a new world record will be set at this year’s contest."

Geoffry Esper, the #2 ranked eater in the world, is returning to beat his own record of 37.5 slippers.

The Colorado State Fair will be held at 1001 Beulah Avenue in Pueblo. For more information visit the Major League Eating.