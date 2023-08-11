US Army soldier found guilty of multiple charges, including soliciting for child prostitution

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - A jury found a US Army Soldier guilty of charges related to child sexual assault.

In September 2022, the Colorado Springs Police Department's Internet Crimes Against Children Unit (ICAC) started an undercover investigation into subjects who lure and exploit minors using the internet. During that operation, detectives arrested 23-year-old Kevin Edwards Le.

On Wednesday, Le was found guilty on charges of Attempting to commit Sexual Assault on a Child, Soliciting for Child Prostitution, and Patronizing a Prostituted Child.

Le is scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 6, 2023.