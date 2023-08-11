UCCS announces tuition grant for active-duty military personnel

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The University of Colorado Colorado Springs (UCCS) announced it will be offering a tuition assistance grant to active-duty military personnel who are currently using military tuition assistance.

The new Active-Duty Tuition Assistance Grant will be offered at the start of the 2023 fall semester and will help bridge that gap between military tuition assistance and UCCS tuition, fees, and required course materials for undergraduate degrees.

“We are honored to support the active-duty community here in Colorado Springs and beyond by introducing the Active-Duty Tuition Assistance Grant,” said Crista Hill, Director of Veteran and Military Affairs, in a press release. “This grant will help provide access to education for our active-duty undergraduate students utilizing their military tuition assistance benefit at UCCS. It is our privilege to further demonstrate our commitment to those currently serving on active duty.”

The grant will be automatically applied to any eligible student who is pursuing an undergraduate degree, with no application required.

