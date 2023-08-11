The Palmer Ridge football team likes to compete

Palmer Ridge is a state powerhouse and with football season upon us, they are ready to roll,

"I can't believe it's already less than two weeks away. It's amazing. Oh, I'm super excited. I mean, last year to end as how we wanted, but I'm super excited with new new head coach Coach Carlton. It's such a blessing. I'm super excited to get into the season," says Jett Ziegler.

The Bears went right back to the state semi-finals last season and they enter this year like any other with a target on their backs, "We got to we got to hold ourselves to a higher standard. And I like it. It it brings you to the school and everything working a lot harder and it puts a chip on your shoulder. But at the end of the day, it's like you got to do the little things right. Come into practice every day and then taking it one week at a time," says T.J. Mabe.

What's new this year is their head coach. Former defensive coordinator Zach Carlton is a the new man in charge and instead of talking about state championships, he is focusing on the little things that will get them there, "We have a dress code for the summer. We're hard working. We're doing competitions each day and just making it a lot more hard and a lot more fun because competitions are fun. Well, competition pushes each other to be better. So when someone else on your team does better than you, of course it's going to make you want to do better than them. So it pushes each other when you when someone else is striving and doing better than you, you want to catch up to them and even pass them," says Ziegler.