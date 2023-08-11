Outdoorsman Days happening this weekend in Florence

FLORENCE, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Trappers & Predator Hunters Association is hosting Outdoorsman Days this weekend in Florence, Colorado.

The two-day event began Friday in Fremont County and continues through Saturday, Aug. 12.

The event features calling contests, expert seminars, a kid's fishing derby, archery events, skinning demos, an ugly hunting dog contest, and much more.

Saturday evening the organization is also hosting a banquet dinner with an auction and raffles.

For more information on the event or to purchase banquet dinner tickets, call (719) 275-4077, or visit coloradotrapper.com.