Outdoorsman Days happening this weekend in Florence



Updated
today at 3:02 PM
Published 3:01 PM

FLORENCE, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Trappers & Predator Hunters Association is hosting Outdoorsman Days this weekend in Florence, Colorado.

The two-day event began Friday in Fremont County and continues through Saturday, Aug. 12.

The event features calling contests, expert seminars, a kid's fishing derby, archery events, skinning demos, an ugly hunting dog contest, and much more.

Saturday evening the organization is also hosting a banquet dinner with an auction and raffles.

For more information on the event or to purchase banquet dinner tickets, call (719) 275-4077, or visit coloradotrapper.com.

Article Topic Follows: News

Tyler Dumas

Tyler is a Digital Content Producer for KRDO

