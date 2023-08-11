HSPPR working to save eight 4-week-old puppies found at Trinidad construction site in the heat

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region is asking for the community's help after eight puppies were found abandoned in a bucket at a Trinidad construction site.

After the four-week-old puppies were spotted, they were immediately taken to a local animal shelter. But, due to overcrowding, the puppies had to be taken up north to the HSPPR in Colorado Springs.

HSPPR

According to the HSPPR, the puppies needed urgent care when they first arrived at the shelter. They all got a flea bath and food. The HSPPR said they're so small they can't eat, go to the bathroom, or regulate their body temperature and they don't have any teeth. Because of all that, the puppies need round-the-clock monitoring to survive.

"It's a really tough situation because at four weeks old these puppies need to be bottle fed every couple hours and they also need some help regulating their temperatures as well, so being left out in the heat like this is really not ideal for the puppies. We are so thankful for the people that found them and brought them in to get help," said Cody Costa, Public Relations Manager for the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region.

HSPPR

They are now on a bottle-feeding schedule to help them get back on track and continue growing. Local transfer partners have also stepped in to help with the feeding of the pups and housing. Once they are back to full health and reach eight weeks old, the HSPPR will be able to find forever homes for them.

HSPPR

Currently, the puppies are making a speedy recovery and are expected to be ready for adoption in late September.

Anyone willing to donate to help these puppies out is encouraged to do so. The HSPPR said just $5 gives them a second chance. To donate, click here.

Unfortunately, investigators do not have enough information to find the person or people responsible for dumping the pups. The humane society would like to remind the public about its free surrender program to avoid these types of painful situations.