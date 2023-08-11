Skip to Content
News

Colorado Springs author publishes book examining local pronghorn herds

James Szczur
By
today at 4:20 PM
Published 4:18 PM

COLORADO SPRING, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Colorado Springs author recently published the second edition of his book examining the local pronghorn herds that live just on the edge of housing developments in Colorado Springs.

James J. Szcur's new book is titled, "Exploring the Neighborhood Pronghorn Community."

According to a release from the author, the book blends science and adventure in its exploration of these reclusive animals that live just east of Colorado Springs. The book also features numerous pictures and imagery collected by the author.

For more information, visit https://jamesszczur.wordpress.com/

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Tyler Dumas

Tyler is a Digital Content Producer for KRDO

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content