Skip to Content
News

92nd Annual Donkey Derby Days kicks off in Cripple Creek

Town of Cripple Creek
By
today at 10:49 AM
Published 10:48 AM

CRIPPLE CREEK, Colo. (KRDO) -- Donkey Derby Days happens this weekend in Cripple Creek, bringing crowds together for live music, food, and of course, donkeys.

The event starts Friday, Aug. 12 with live music from the USAFA "Wild Blue Country" band at 7:00 p.m. and a street dance at the District Museum, followed by performances from other musicians.

May be an image of 7 people, horse and text
Town of Cripple Creek

Saturday, various groups will participate in a parade down Bennett Avenue starting at 11:00 a.m.

In between the events, those who attend can stop by booths where vendors will sell closing, jewelry, donkey souvenirs, and other items.

May be an image of 6 people and text that says 'La Cripple Creek's World Famous DONKEYS'
Town of Cripple Creek

For more information, click here.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Annabelle Childers

Annabelle is a reporter for KRDO NewsChannel 13. Learn more about her here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content