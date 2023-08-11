92nd Annual Donkey Derby Days kicks off in Cripple Creek

CRIPPLE CREEK, Colo. (KRDO) -- Donkey Derby Days happens this weekend in Cripple Creek, bringing crowds together for live music, food, and of course, donkeys.

The event starts Friday, Aug. 12 with live music from the USAFA "Wild Blue Country" band at 7:00 p.m. and a street dance at the District Museum, followed by performances from other musicians.

Saturday, various groups will participate in a parade down Bennett Avenue starting at 11:00 a.m.

In between the events, those who attend can stop by booths where vendors will sell closing, jewelry, donkey souvenirs, and other items.

