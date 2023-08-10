It’s a Barbie world — and pink is seeping into what we use, wear and eat

By Parija Kavilanz, CNN

New York (CNN) — It’s Barbie’s world and you’re not escaping it.

Pink, in all its rosy hues, has seeped into seemingly every aspect of our lifestyle — from shoes, clothing, candles and furniture to burgers, pasta and even Barbie sushi. Just this week, a restaurant in Los Angeles debuted a vegan “Barbie roll,” created using pink soy paper.

Stores, restaurants and independent entrepreneurs are taking full advantage of the history-making success of the “Barbie” movie — which has pulled in an astounding $1 billion at the global box office in just three weeks — to merchandise all kinds of pink products. (“Barbie” is distributed by Warner Bros., which is owned by CNN’s parent company, Warner Bros. Discovery.)

The result: Barbiecore is ruling retail, according to the latest data from market research firm Circana, which tracks retail point-of-sale data.

“The tie-in to movies has been one of the big influences missing from retail,” Marshal Cohen, chief retail industry adviser at Circana, said in the report. “We are finally beginning to see blockbusters return from their pandemic absence. The combination of star power and new and exciting products is generating a passion to purchase.”

Barbie’s most obvious takeover is seen in the toy aisle. According to Circana, the week the movie hit theaters, Barbie products accounted for six of the top 10 doll items sold.

In the cookware market, the report said dollar sales of pink products grew 27% in the second quarter versus the same period a year ago, and surged 652% compared to the second quarter of 2019.

In footwear, unit sales of pink sneakers for adults grew 15% in the second quarter versus a year ago.

Elsewhere, Barbie-licensed book sales jumped 53% in the second quarter compared to the first quarter of 2023, and up 44% compared to second quarter 2022.

“The ‘Barbie’ movie has created excitement that is spanning a host of industries as Barbie fans of all ages are showing their love well beyond the movie,” said Cohen.

Barbie parent Mattel (MAT) is planning to stretch that excitement into the upcoming holiday shopping season, too.

While initial movie-related products have already sold out, they toymaker said it plans to release more products timed for the holidays. In total, Mattel has locked in more than 165 partnerships with brands and retailers related to the movie.

