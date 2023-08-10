Prosecutors seek Jan. 2 trial date for Donald Trump in his 2020 election conspiracy case

Prosecutors with special counsel Jack Smith’s team have asked a judge to set a Jan. 2 trial date for ex-President Donald Trump in the case charging him with plotting to overturn his 2020 election loss. Prosecutors said Thursday in court papers they want the case to move to trial swiftly in Washington’s federal court, setting up a likely battle with defense attorneys who’ve suggested they’ll try slow things down. Trump faces charges including conspiracy to defraud the United States. Smith’s team says the government’s case should take no longer than four to six weeks. The Republican ex-president has pleaded not guilty and portrays the case against him as politically motivated.

