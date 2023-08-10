Harrison School District 2 middle school student who sent a child to the hospital now charged with assault
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - A middle school student in Harrison School District Two faces an assault charge for sending another child to the hospital.
According to a statement provided by D2, the assault happened Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, after school at Carmel Community School.
KRDO confirmed with the Colorado Springs Police Department that a resource officer assigned to the school "handled the situation." The suspect, a student, was charged with City Assault.
In a message to parents, D2 said "Violence will not be tolerated" in the district's schools or on school grounds.
Due to both the victim and suspect being middle school students, CSPD said they can't provide much on the situation. At this time, it's unclear how badly the victim was hurt.
Read the full statement provided to KRDO below:
Harrison School District 2 is aware of the physical assault that occurred Wednesday, August 9, 2023, after school and on the school grounds at Carmel Community School. The District does not tolerate violence in our schools or on school grounds and will fully implement the District’s Code of Conduct to address this situation. We appreciate the support of our community and value our partnership with CSPD as we address this incident.Harrison School District Two
Below is a message sent out to parents and staff at Carmel Community School
Parent and Staff Communication sent Thursday, August 10th
Dear Carmel Community School Family:
Yesterday afternoon (Wednesday, August 9, 2023) at dismissal a student was physically assaulted by another student. This occurred outside the building on school grounds and staff responded immediately. The school called 911 and the student who was physically assaulted was transported to the hospital. Administrators, teachers, and a CSPD School Resource Officer were present and responded to this incident.
We want families to know that violence will not be tolerated in our schools or on our school grounds after school. The safety of our students, staff, and community is a top priority. Carmel Community School and Harrison School District 2 will continue to work with CSPD as they handle this physical assault, and the District will also use the Code of Conduct to address this unacceptable behavior.