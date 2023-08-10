Harrison School District 2 middle school student who sent a child to the hospital now charged with assault

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - A middle school student in Harrison School District Two faces an assault charge for sending another child to the hospital.

According to a statement provided by D2, the assault happened Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, after school at Carmel Community School.

KRDO confirmed with the Colorado Springs Police Department that a resource officer assigned to the school "handled the situation." The suspect, a student, was charged with City Assault.

In a message to parents, D2 said "Violence will not be tolerated" in the district's schools or on school grounds.

Due to both the victim and suspect being middle school students, CSPD said they can't provide much on the situation. At this time, it's unclear how badly the victim was hurt.

Read the full statement provided to KRDO below:

Harrison School District 2 is aware of the physical assault that occurred Wednesday, August 9, 2023, after school and on the school grounds at Carmel Community School. The District does not tolerate violence in our schools or on school grounds and will fully implement the District’s Code of Conduct to address this situation. We appreciate the support of our community and value our partnership with CSPD as we address this incident. Harrison School District Two

