El Paso County leads in motorcycle crash deaths in Colorado in 2022

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - According to Colorado State Patrol, the state experienced a record-high year for traffic deaths with motorcycle accidents, equating to 20% of the traffic fatalities in 2022. Now, troopers are encouraging motorcyclists to slow down, follow basic traffic rules, and always drive in a manner that allows them to maintain proper lane position and control of their bikes.

Across Colorado, 149 motorcyclists lost their lives. El Paso County had the highest number of fatalities.

El Paso County 25 deaths

Jefferson County 19 deaths

Adams County 12 deaths

Denver County 12 deaths

Arapahoe County 11 deaths

From January 1 through July 31, 2023, Colorado State Patrol has already investigated 35 fatal motorcycle crashes, resulting in 36 fatalities. Officials said most of the crashes happened in the Denver metro area, but many also happened in northern Colorado and across the Western Slope.

In those crashes, CSP said investigators found that speed and lane violations were the most common causal factors in these fatal collisions. When speed wasn’t listed as the causal factor, lane violations were the most common secondary contributing factor for these crashes.

“We often worry about motorists not seeing or yielding to motorcycles, and while this continues to be a valid concern, our message today is for motorcycle riders to drive as if their life depends on it,” stated Col. Matthew C. Packard, chief of the Colorado State Patrol in a press release. “We know riders are more vulnerable, so it is up to you to prioritize your safety by not taking risks that can lead to a tragic death or life-changing injury. Riders of all experience levels can and do crash.”

When looking at these 35 fatal motorcycle crashes investigated by CSP so far in 2023, the average age was 44. A breakdown of all ages was as follows:

Data from CSP

Motor vehicle drivers are also encouraged to always check their blind spots and use caution around motorcyclists.

Motorcycle riders can prevent crashes or death by being aware of their surroundings, including staying out of blind spots of nearby vehicles and maintaining proper speeds. Remember, reacting safely and quickly to hazards is difficult if you are speeding, especially on a motorcycle.

In addition, it’s imperative for motor vehicle drivers to check their blind spots and always use caution around motorcycles.

The Colorado State Patrol in conjunction with the state of Colorado offers Motorcycle Operator Safety Training for basic riders, advanced riders, and three-wheel riding courses. For more information on those courses, click here.