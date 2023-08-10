Colorado Springs man arrested, accused of uploading child sexual abuse material online

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - A Colorado Springs man is in custody after he was caught allegedly uploading child sexual abuse material online.

In September 2022 and February 2023, CSPD's Internet Crimes Against Children Unit (ICAC) received multiple cyber tips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) about someone uploading child sexual abuse material to a cloud-based storage service and gaming social media platform. ICAC detectives determined all of the tips were linked to the same subject.

On Aug. 10, a search warrant was executed in the 5900 block of Vista Ridge Point. Officers arrested 23-year-old Paul Leavitt. He was charged with Sexual Exploitation of a Child.

The ICAC Task Force is made up of 98 affiliate law enforcement agencies throughout the state and CSPD is the lead agency. The task force investigates people who sexually exploit and lure Colorado's most vulnerable victims.