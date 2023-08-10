Allusions to mobster movies and book burning at appeals court hearing on Biden social media contacts

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Allusions to book burning and mobster movies arose during a federal court hearing in New Orleans as judges heard arguments on whether the Biden administration engages in unconstitutional censorship in communications with social media platforms. The administration is fighting a sweeping July 4 order from a Louisiana federal judge in a lawsuit bought by the attorneys general in Louisiana and Missouri. The order is currently on hold pending the appeal. It strongly limits executive branch communications with social media platforms. The lawsuit by Republican state officials claims the Democratic administration illegally pressured companies to remove content. COVID-19 vaccines, President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter, and election fraud allegations were among topics involved.

