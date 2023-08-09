Senior Alert: 61-year-old man last seen in Arvada

ARVADA, Colo. (KRDO)-- The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is sending out a Senior Alert for a man last seen in Arvada.

Howard Bruin was last seen on Friday, August 4, but was last heard from over his cell phone on Tuesday, August 8, at around 2 p.m. The CBI reported that his phone has since been shut off and/or the battery may be dead.

The CBI reported that Bruin was on foot at the 8700 block of Kendall Court in Arvada before the alert was issued. He had no access to vehicles.

Howard Bruin is a 61-year-old white man with blue eyes and salt and pepper hair. He is around 6 '0 and 140 pounds and was last seen wearing a gray zipped sweatshirt, black pants, blue shoes, and possibly a baseball cap.

The CBI also stated that Bruin suffers from a cognitive disability.

Anyone that has seen Howard Bruin, or who has information regarding his whereabouts, is asked to call 911 or the Arvada Police Department at 720-898-6900.