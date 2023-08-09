Ride with Lowrider into the Broadmoor World Arena

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- Lowrider Magazine is presenting its much-anticipated Lowrider Unity Tour and it's the 46th year of showcasing artistry, cars, culture, and unity through lowrider creations.

This family-friendly event will be held on Saturday, August 12, at the Broadmoor World Arena between 12-6 p.m. where guests can be part of a unique automotive experience, a thrilling hydraulic competition, and an immersive cultural celebration. There will also be $20,000 in cash prizes.

Advanced ticket purchases are recommended for this event ($40 per person) but kids 12 and under may enter for free.

Vehicles ranging from classic cars to modern chassis, motorcycles, bicycles, pedal cars, strollers, and more, have graced the pages of the Magazine and even made appearances in music videos, movies, and of course, your neighborhood garages. Now, they will come to life at this weekend's event.

Exhibitors are still welcome to sign up at LowriderExperience.com, while hop contest entrants can conveniently register onsite.

Founded in the mid-1970s, Lowrider has grown to become a subsidiary of Motor Trend Group. From its inception, Lowrider magazine has been the pioneer in showcasing lowrider culture and has continued to do so through various spin-off publications, merchandise, and a series of events.

For more information call (808)-637-1222 or email jolegarda@me.com.