Pikes Peak Roller Derby to host Masquerade Ball fundraiser and information session

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- Pikes Peak Roller Derby (PPRD) is hosting two back-to-back events this weekend to get the community involved in the world of flat-track roller derby.

Get ready for a night of dancing and entertainment ahead of the Black & Blue Masquerade Ball and fundraiser.

Guests are in for a night of mystery, door prizes, cocktails, music, dancing, and more on Saturday, August 12.

The fundraiser event will help the League cover costs for the PPRD’s practice space, uniform stipends, and sending the team to competitive games.

Doors open at 7 p.m. at The Black Sheep (2106 E. Platte Ave.) and tickets are $25/person or $40/couple.

Tickets can be purchased at the link here.

Meanwhile, Pikes Peak Junior Roller Derby (PPRJRD) will be hosting an information session for children and teens interested in learning more about flat-track roller derby.

PPJRD is an independent open-gender league for those ages 7-17 where they can learn junior skating basics to advanced skating and roller derby skills.

The information session will be held on Sunday, August 13, at 3 p.m. at the Hillside Community Center (925 S. Institute St.).

The session will provide information about cost, time management, gear needs, and more.

Potential new skaters do not need to bring skates or gear to the meeting.

Attendees of the session will also have the opportunity to watch returning skaters practice to get a sense of what a typical session is like.