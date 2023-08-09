Pikes Peak Habitat for Humanity partners with GreenSheen for free paint recycling event

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- Pikes Peak Habitat for Humanity is partnering with GreenSheen Paint for the Great Paint Recycle Drive.

The Recycling Event will be held on Saturday, August 19, from 9-2 p.m. at Sand Creek High School (7005 N. Carefree Circle).

At the event, anyone can recycle unused, unwanted, and leftover paint–free of charge, but donations will also be accepted for Pikes Peak Habitat.

Officials with the event state that paint must be in original, non-leaking, labeled containers. Sample sizes, as well as one- to five-gallon containers, are accepted.

Officials state recyclable materials include oil-based, acrylic, and latex paints, along with stains, shellacs, lacquers, sealers, varnishes, and urethanes.

Spray paint, paint thinners, solvents, cleaning agents, adhesives, roof patch materials, drywall mud, driveway sealer, automotive paints, and other hazardous wastes will not be accepted.

For the recycling event, reservations are suggested to facilitate smooth drop-off. Anyone who brings paint will receive a donation slip with a coupon for the Pikes Peak ReStores.

Paint donations are recycled into GreenSheen's eco-friendly latex paints, which are carried at the ReStore South, located on 411 S. Wahsatch Ave.