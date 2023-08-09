Motorcyclist treated for injuries following traffic crash

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- A motorcycle driver is being treated for injuries after being involved in a traffic crash on Tuesday, August 8.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), patrol officers with the Sandcreek Division responded to the traffic crash at around 8:22 p.m. at the intersection of S. Powers Blvd. and E. Fountain Blvd.

Investigations revealed a driver of a Jeep was traveling northbound on S. Powers Blvd. in the left lane turn lane for westbound E. Fountain Blvd. Meanwhile, the driver of the motorcycle was reported to be traveling southbound on S. Powers Blvd.

That's when the Jeep turned left in front of him, causing him to hit the passenger side of the Jeep.

The CSPD reported that the driver of the motorcycle was transported to a hospital where he was treated for his injuries.

Neither speed nor alcohol were determined to be factors in the crash.