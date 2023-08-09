Local business gifts car to hardworking Colorado Springs woman

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Wednesday, a woman in Colorado Springs was granted a life-changing gift.

Thanks to a local business that work's hard to help out local families with urgent transportation needs, Adela Martin now has a gently used car.

Adam and Son Auto Repair is a shop in Colorado Springs and they run the "Stranded Motorist Fund" non-profit. Thanks to them, Adela finally has a reliable way to get herself to work and also the ability to transport her siblings to school and appointments.

Adela migrated to the U.S. from Guatemala years ago and has since earned her citizenship. She now works 80 hours per week while helping her four brothers and sisters achieve their citizenship.

For more information about the Stranded Motorist Fund, visit Stranded Motorist Fund.