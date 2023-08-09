GOP donor Anton Lazzaro sentenced to 21 years for sex trafficking minors in Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A formerly well-connected GOP donor convicted of giving teenage girls gifts, alcohol and money in exchange for sex has been sentenced to 21 years in prison on sex trafficking charges in Minnesota. A federal jury found Anton “Tony” Lazzaro guilty in March of seven counts involving “commercial sex acts” with five girls ages 15 and 16 in 2020, when Lazzaro was 30. Prosecutors compared Lazzaro to Jeffrey Epstein, who was accused of paying underage girls for massages and then abusing them at his homes in Florida and New York. Prosecutors has requested a 30-year sentence, while the defense called for no more than 10. Lazarro’s attorney, Daniel Gerdts, said he plans to appeal.

By TRISHA AHMED Associated Press/Report for America

