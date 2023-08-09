CPW seeks two SE Region representatives to join statewide Colorado Sportsperson’s Roundtable

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) is currently accepting applications from hunters, anglers, and trappers to join the statewide Colorado Sportsperson's Roundtable.

CPW said they are looking to fill three open seats, two of which will represent the Southeast Region.

The application period is open from Wednesday, August 9 through Friday, September 22, 2023. Representatives will serve two-year terms from October 2023 through September 2025.

According to CPW, the statewide Sportsperson’s Roundtable and regional Sportsperson’s Caucus meetings are facilitated by CPW to gather feedback and advice from Colorado hunters and anglers in order to make the best decisions about the management of fish, wildlife, and habitat.

For more information, including the responsibilities required of members and how to apply, visit Colorado Sportsperson's Roundtable and Caucuses.