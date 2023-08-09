Skip to Content
Colorado Parks and Wildlife rescue beavers trapped on a property near Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- A pair of beavers are now safe after being trapped on a property near Colorado Springs on Friday Aug. 4. 

Officials with Colorado Parks and Wildlife Southeast Region (CPW SE Region) stated the beavers’ engineering skills were a bit of a nuisance on Friday after they found themselves trapped on the property of a home near Colorado Springs. 

CPW officials stated they were able to trap the beavers and relocate them to a property near Pueblo that can use their dams to build a habitat. 

Beavers, according to CPW SE Region, are nature’s helpers despite being mighty and fierce. 

Their dams slow water which recharges groundwater, reduces erosion, and creates a barrier to wildfires. However, the dams can sometimes interfere with the delivery of irrigation water and  block culverts and flooding roads. 

Jaleesia Fobbs

