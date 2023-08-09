Atlanta begins to brace for the potential of a new Trump indictment as soon as next week

ATLANTA (AP) — Donald Trump and officials in Atlanta are bracing for a new indictment that could come as soon as next week in a Georgia prosecutor’s investigation into the Republican ex-president’s efforts to overturn his 2020 election loss in the state. While Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis hasn’t said she’ll present her case to a grand jury next week, there are a lot of signs indicating next week is a good bet. Letters the Democratic prosecutor has sent to local officials, security measures taken by the local sheriff and the fact grand juries in the county have been busy with other matters seem to suggest an indictment will come next week. Trump denies doing anything wrong.

