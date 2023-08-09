92nd Annual ‘Donkey Derby Days’ returns to Cripple Creek Aug. 11-13

CRIPPLE CREEK, Colo. (KRDO)-- The 92nd Annual “Donkey Derby Days” will take place in Cripple Creek, Colorado with free admission for all on Aug. 11-13.

One of the most popular events returning to the three-day celebration, will be the Donkey Derby Race where two teams of people, and one potentially stubborn pack burro, will run a course through the Streets of Cripple Creek as they race to be the first to cross the finish line.

This year’s event will oversee five races, including the final heat, which will feature an exciting Media Race, pitting Radio and TV stations against one another in a quest not to be "Dead Ass Last!"

On the evening of Friday, August 11, communities will gather for an old fashioned street dance at the District Museum (located at 510 E. Bennett Ave.) with live music featuring the U.S. Air force Academy’s (USAFA) "Wild Blue Country" band from 7-9 p.m.

Guests can enjoy an excellent brew from the beer garden and food truck food as they dance the evening away.

Following the USAFA’s “Wild Blue Country” opening, various bands will continue the rhythm with performances from:

Friends of the Riders (Classic Rock and Country)

Buschcocks (Alternative Southern Rock)

The BUS band–featuring KJ Braithwaite, Joe Uveges, and Jim Sokol highlighting Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young, and more.

Larry’s Garage Band–a Cripple Creek favorite, featuring tunes from multiple genres from Classic Popular to Country

Tenderfoot Bluegrass Band

Times of performance will be available on the Cripple Creek Donkeys website and in Event Information. All performances on Saturday and Sunday will occur at the Gazebo and City Park at 128 East Bennett Ave.

Saturday, August 12, will begin with the “Best Parade Ever at 9,494 Feet" starting at 11 a.m., with this year's Grand Marshall, Corporal Keith Hoyle, leading the way down Bennett Ave.

According to officials with the event, Corporal Hoyle is a seven-year member of the Cripple Creek Police Force and a survivor of stage four cancer. He is honored for his service to the City and his brave and successful battle against cancer.

He will be joined by the Fort Carson Mounted Color Guard, the Cripple Creek Donkeys, the Salida Circus, the Geezers Motorcycle Club, a variety of classic cars, and the young royalty of Cripple Creek, along with many others.

Saturday will also oversee more than 60 vendors lining the streets throughout the weekend, selling everything from Bo-Ho clothing, jewelry, and donkey merchandise and collectibles, to shoes, "Bad Ass Soap," and every kind of food imaginable.

There will also be many attractions, including gold panning, kids' arcade games, trapeze artists, a silent auction, and live, historical re-enactments by the Gold Camp Victorian Society of Cripple Creek.

Officials state vendors will set up on Friday, August 11, and open for business in the afternoon.

The Donkey Derby Days Committee is also running a raffle, featuring a life-size custom-made metal donkey designed by Eric McCue at Iron E Art in Pueblo.

A second raffle will feature a "50/50" drawing, from which the winner will receive half the total value of all 50/50 raffle tickets sold, up to $15,000.

Each raffle ticket costs $10 and can be purchased during Donkey Derby Days and at various upcoming events in Cripple Creek, Victor, and Green Mountain Falls.

Wifi service, provided by Teller Wifi, will keep everyone connected and allow everyone to share this exciting weekend in the mountains with friends and family worldwide.

Transportation shuttles from the Heritage Center during Donkey Derby Days will travel a set route throughout the City.

Additional parking for those wishing to drive into town will be marked.

For more information about the event, visit the Donkey Derby Days website at the link here.