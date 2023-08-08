Victim in Colorado Springs shooting along W. Brookside St. identified

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Colorado Springs Police released the name of the victim in a shooting that happened over the weekend.

On Saturday, Aug. 5, officers with the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) responded to a shooting in the 200 block of West Brookside St. One man was found dead at the scene.

Monday, the El Paso County Coroner's Office identified him as 40-year-old Shane Cordova. While the official cause and manner of his death haven't been released, this is being investigated as a homicide.

At this time, no arrests have been made. However, CSPD said, "Those involved have been accounted for."

This is still an active investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact CSPD at (719) 444-7000. To remain anonymous, call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-7867 or 1-800-222-8477.

This is the 17th homicide in the City of Colorado Springs in 2023. At this time last year, CSPD said there were 30 homicides investigated.