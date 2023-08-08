U.S. Air Force Academy kicks off academic year with Convocation and Parade

U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. (KRDO)-- The U.S. Air Force Academy (USAFA) is kicking off the academic year with a Convocation Address and Acceptance Day Parade for the Class of 2027.

The Convocation will be held on Tuesday, August 8, and it is a formal ceremony that marks the beginning of a cadet’s journey.

Meanwhile, the Acceptance Day Parade marks the Class of 2027’s acceptance into the Cadet Wing and their transition from basic cadets to fourth-class cadets. There, students will receive their first shoulder board rank insignia in celebration with their newly-assigned squadrons.

The Parade will be held on Wednesday, August 9, at 9 a.m. on the Stillman Field.

The public is welcome to attend the Parade where there will be food trucks onsite, although visitors are welcome to bring their own food.

Community members looking to attend the Parade should enter the Academy North Gate at Exit 156 off of I-25.

The North Gate will open at 5:30 a.m. and visitors are required to have a state-issued ID, Defense Department ID, or a passport.

USAFA officials state random vehicle inspections should be anticipated.

Traffic is expected to be heavy during this event so visitors are encouraged to arrive early.

USAFA officials state that event staff will provide directions to visitors with placards for those that require accessible parking and should need transport from their car, to the parade field, and back.

For additional base access information click the link here.

The only liquids that will be permitted at the parade will be sealed water bottles, medicine and baby formula, and empty containers.

For any updates, announcements, or weather cancellations, visitors can access the USAFA website at the link here.