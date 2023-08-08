Fort Carson Army Reserve unit to conduct MEDEVAC training exercises until Aug. 18

FORT CARSON, Colo. (KRDO)-- Officials at Fort Carson are sending out a public service announcement to the community as its Army Reserve aviation unit conducts a medical evacuation exercise up until Aug. 18

The training exercise, better known as Mountain Medic 23, will oversee the 244th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade from Fort Knox, Kentucky as they train and test aeromedical evacuation procedures and tactics to increase proficiency and deployment readiness.

During this time, Fort Carson officials are warning residents in the area of increased aviation operations that may generate noise at Fort Carson and along the southern Colorado Front Range area.

Noise complaints should be directed to the Fort Carson Public Affairs Office at (719)-526-9849.