DeSantis replaces 2024 campaign manager in continued shakeup

By Steve Contorno and Kit Maher, CNN

(CNN) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is replacing campaign manager Generra Peck, ending weeks of speculation about her future leading his struggling White House bid and continuing a shakeup of his 2024 presidential campaign that has lasted for a month.

In her place, DeSantis will install James Uthmeier, the chief of staff for his gubernatorial office, a trusted adviser known in Florida as a ruthless enforcer of DeSantis’ agenda and devoted protector of the Republican’s political brand.

DeSantis’ campaign confirmed the change in leadership, first reported by The Messenger, on Tuesday.

“James Uthmeier has been one of Governor DeSantis’ top advisors for years and he is needed where it matters most: working hand in hand with Generra Peck and the rest of the team to put the governor in the best possible position to win this primary and defeat Joe Biden,” DeSantis spokesman Andrew Romeo said in a statement.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

