Chris Noth says he ‘strayed’ on his wife, but denies sexual abuse allegations by two women

(CNN) — Chris Noth has given his first interview regarding the sexual abuse allegations made against him in 2021.

The actor spoke with USA Today as part of his new role as spokesperson for Samuelsohn, “a bespoke suit company launching a campaign to raise awareness about men’s mental health.”

Noth said he is only guilty of being unfaithful to his wife.

“I strayed on my wife, and it’s devastating to her and not a very pretty picture,” he said during the interview. “What it isn’t is a crime.”

In a 2021 story published by The Hollywood Reporter, two women, who used pseudonyms to protect their privacy, accused Noth of sexually assaulting them.

The alleged incidents occurred in 2004 in Los Angeles and 2015 in New York, respectively. The women said Noth reprising his role as Mr. Big in the Max series “And Just Like That…” motivated them to come forward.

“The accusations against me made by individuals I met years, even decades, ago are categorically false. These stories could’ve been from 30 years ago or 30 days ago – no always means no – that is a line I did not cross. The encounters were consensual. It’s difficult not to question the timing of these stories coming out. I don’t know for certain why they are surfacing now, but I do know this: I did not assault these women,” Noth said in a statement to CNN at the time.

In his new interview, Noth spoke about what he says was his adultery, telling the publication, “You give yourself the same excuses that many men do; it’s just a little side dance, and it’s fun.”

“You’re not hurting anybody. No one’s going to know about this, you know, and sex is just enjoyable,” he said. “And suddenly, a lot of people want to have sex with you. It’s like, ‘Well, I’m not going to get this chance again.’”

No criminal charges were filed against Noth, but he was fired from the CBS show “The Equalizer” and dropped from further participation in “And Just Like That…” The show’s stars, Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis released a statement in support of the alleged victims.

According to USA Today, Noth, who was also dropped from a Peloton ad he starred in, lost a $12 million deal with his tequila company.

“There’s nothing I can say to change anyone’s mind when you have that kind of a tidal wave,” the 68-year-old actor now says.

“It sounds defensive. I’m not. There’s no criminal court. There’s no criminal trial,” he said. “There’s nothing for me to get on the stand about and get my story out, get witnesses.”

