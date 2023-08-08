A longshot Republican is entering the US Senate race in Wisconsin against Sen. Tammy Baldwin

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A longshot candidate for U.S. Senate in Wisconsin will be the first Republican to officially get in the race against Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin. Rejani Raveendran has never run for office in the state before announcing plans to launch her candidacy Tuesday. She is a 40-year-old college student and chair of the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point College Republicans. Several other higher-profile Republicans have decided against taking on Baldwin as she seeks a third term in a presidential election year. Other Republicans considering getting in the race include Madison businessman and 2012 Senate candidate Eric Hovde, Franklin businessman Scott Mayer and former Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke.

