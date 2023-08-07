Skip to Content
Warm Monday with isolated storms

today at 8:25 AM
Partly cloudy skies and slightly below average temperatures to start the week.

TODAY: Building clouds past the lunch hour along with a few isolated thunderstorms across the area. Highs today will max out in the low-80s for Colorado Springs and the low-90s for Pueblo.

TONIGHT: Late night thunderstorms will be possible across the far eastern plains... with generally just partly cloudy skies overnight. Tuesday morning low temperatures will bottom out in the mid and upper-50s.

EXTENDED: Chances for afternoon showers remain low through Thursday as temperatures fluctuate in the 80s and 90s. High pressure sets up for Friday and the weekend that will allow monsoonal moisture to stream into southern Colorado bringing more numerous showers and thunderstorms into the picture.

Chris Larson

