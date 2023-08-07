Rights group denounces Tanzanian government for detaining critics and urges freedom of expression

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — An international human rights group has denounced Tanzania’s government for detaining critics and urged it to respect freedom of expression and the right to protest. Human Rights Watch says 22 people have been detained since June for criticizing a government decision to have a foreign logistics company manage Tanzania’s ports. The ports agreement was approved by Tanzania’s parliament on June 10, triggering protests in which a number of people were detained. The government says the agreement will increase efficiency and boost revenue.

